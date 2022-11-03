Shawn Michaels Was Trained By This Legendary Luchador

At 12 years of age, Shawn Michaels knew he wanted to pursue professional wrestling. However, it wasn't until seven years later that he officially began his journey.

Growing up in San Antonio, Texas, Michaels couldn't legally obtain a wrestling license in the state before the age of 19. In addition, his poor grades in college initially discouraged his parents from allowing him to train to be a wrestler. Michaels soon made an agreement with his parents that if he could reach at least a 2.5 GPA at Southwest Texas State University, he could then enroll in training school.

Michaels ended his semester with a mere 1.4 GPA but convinced his father to let him train through a loophole. As per his autobiography "Wrestling for My Life: The Legend, the Reality, and the Faith of a WWE Superstar," Michaels claimed that he filled out the incorrect paperwork while attempting to drop a course — which would have estimated him to a 2.5 GPA without it.

Upon approval from his father, Michaels met with promoter Fred Behrend, who then introduced him to a legendary luchador who went on to alter the course of Michaels' wrestling career.