WWE Star Raquel Rodriguez Shows Off Her New Look

Rising WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has teased debuting a new look on WWE TV.

On Thursday, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion shared a photo of herself with a unique hair color, which she compared to Blue Bell Ice Cream's Rainbow Sherbet. Rodriguez indicated that she had changed her hair color for a bachelorette party, but didn't specify if it was a permanent change.

While Rodriguez hasn't wrestled a match on "WWE SmackDown" since October 21, WWE has heavily teased the possibility of Big Mami Cool getting involved in the ongoing feud between Judgment Day and The O.C. At a pair of WWE live events in Mexico last week, Rodriguez teamed up with Styles & Rey Mysterio in a Six-Person Match against Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest & Finn Balor. There was a cool spot in the match that saw Rodriguez and Ripley suplex Balor and Mysterio, respectively, a clip of which went viral on social media.

Over the past few weeks on "WWE Raw," Styles & The O.C. have been searching for answers to their "Rhea Problem," and it appears Rodriguez could prove to be the solution. The O.C. and Judgment Day will square off in a Six-Man Match at the Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. Also at the event, Rodriguez's boyfriend, Braun Strowman, will wrestle Omos in a match that WWE is billing as a "gigantic showdown of mass proportions."

Rodriguez, a former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion, was called up to WWE's main roster in April. In just her second bout on WWE's Blue Brand, Rodriguez turned heads with a noteworthy performance against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, a match that she recently described as "nerve-racking" but equally fulfilling. Rodriguez would subsequently win a tournament, along with Aliyah, to be crowned WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. Raquel & Aliyah had a brief run as champions until they dropped the titles to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai & IYO SKY on September 12.