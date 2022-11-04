R-Truth's Injury Reportedly Could Be Very Serious

Former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth may be out of the ring for a while following his recent mishap on "WWE NXT."

On the November 1st edition of "WWE NXT," Truth took on Grayson Waller. Truth had appeared on the developmental brand's previous episode, mistakenly believing he was the guest host of the special Halloween-themed episode that had happened the weekend before. The veteran superstar would then get into a confrontation with Waller, igniting a match between the two this week. Early on in the bout, Truth performed a dive onto Waller, who stood on the outside of the ring. As he attempted to flip over the top rope, Truth seemingly slipped and awkwardly plunged to the floor, then clutched his leg. Medical staff helped Truth in backstage — the match was stopped and Waller was awarded the victory.

After initial speculation as to the extent of Truth's injury, Dave Meltzer has now reported that it is significant. "This wasn't confirmed at press time, but the belief was that he tore his quad, which is a very serious injury that could keep him out for a long time," Meltzer wrote in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Although no specific timetable was given, torn quad injuries typically involve a recovery time of at least four months, with most healing complete within six months. This would keep Truth out of action until the beginning of 2023 at the very earliest, by which time the veteran wrestler will be 51 years old.

In the weeks leading up to Truth's injury, he had returned to making frequent appearances on WWE programming, including "WWE Raw," where he interacted with the likes of The Miz and Baron Corbin.