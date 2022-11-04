US Embassy In Riyadh Has Been In Contact With WWE - Exclusive

Officials from the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh have been in contact with WWE ahead of Saturday's scheduled Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia, Wrestling Inc. has learned. A spokesperson for the State Department said that officials from the embassy reached out to WWE officials to ensure its travelers are informed of the latest safety and security information.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and the U.S. elevated their alert level following warnings of an "imminent" attack on the country from Iran. The Wall Street Journal reported that "Saudi officials said Iran is poised to carry out attacks on both the kingdom and Erbil, Iraq, in an effort to distract attention from domestic protests that have roiled the country since September." On Thursday, PWInsider reported that WWE officials have been "in regular contact" with the State Department.

The State Department's current advisory recommends Americans "reconsider" traveling to the country, "due to the threat of missile and drone attacks on civilian facilities." The State Department advises American travelers to "exercise increased caution in Saudi Arabia due to terrorism," adding that "some areas have increased risk." Earlier this week, the White House National Security Council issued a statement saying that it's ready to respond if Iran did attack Saudi Arabia.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," the statement read. "We will not hesitate to act in the defense of our interests and partners in the region."