WWE Reportedly In Touch With US State Department And More Crown Jewel Notes

WWE is set to air its next Crown Jewel special live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday, amid talk of an impending attack on the Middle East country's energy infrastructure from nearby rival Iran. In light of these rumors, PWInsider is reporting that WWE officials have been "in regular contact" with the U.S. State Department. The report also says that both Stephanie McMahon and Paul "Triple H" Levesque will be present for the event, with a local press conference scheduled for Friday.

As the threatened area is not believed to be anywhere near Riyadh, the event is currently scheduled to go on as previously planned. Even before the current threats came to light, WWE reportedly had contingencies in place to protect their talent during their time spent in the country, which PWInsider reports include "communications with private security firms."

Back in 2019, WWE talent found themselves stuck in Saudi Arabia for an entire day following the second Crown Jewel event. While it's never been made exactly clear what happened, the official word was that the delay was due to repairs required for the plane, while rumors spread that the incident had to do with money owed by the Saudi government to WWE — a rumor WWE has denied.

Tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran have been present for years, with Saudi Arabia cutting off diplomatic ties to its regional rival back in 2016, and a loose truce between the two countries expiring in early October. Iran is currently experiencing a great deal of civil unrest as protests against the government's treatment of women ramp up, while the government continues to crack down.