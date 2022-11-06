Giant Baba: What Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Founder Of All Japan Pro Wrestling

With celebrity and money come power and influence. For Giant Baba, there's no greater example of that than the trouble he was able to get Steve "Dr. Death" Williams out of over the years. Specifically, Williams was busted trying to bring increasingly large quantities of drugs into Japan a whopping three different times over the years, in 1988, 1995, and 1997. (He started working for Baba in 1990.)

The 1988 bust at Detroit Metro Airport was, per a contemporaneous story in The Oklahoman, relative small: Less than an ounce of cannabis and a few grams of cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms. What happened on March 20, 1995 was a different story: Contemporaneously, it doesn't appear that the specifics were ever reported. The main details that went public he never left Narita International Airport in Japan before returning home to the U.S. (per Dave Meltzer in the April 10 Wrestling Observer Newsletter) and that he "was suspended for out of ring conduct that was potentially embarrassing to All Japan" (per Wade Keller in the April 8 Pro Wrestling Torch). Meltzer would later report in his Williams obituary in the January 11, 2010 Observer that Williams was caught with cannabis at Narita, resulting in a one year suspension from AJPW.

He did, in fact, come back a year later, thanks, according to Meltzer in the 2010 obituary, to Baba. That was the last time "Doc" was busted in Japan, but, per the March 24, 1997, Observer, he was busted in the U.S. again on March 17 in Laredo, Texas, this time trying to bring in 121 boxes of painkillers and 41 boxes of tranquilizers. A week later, Meltzer cited Baba's pull as what allowed Williams into Japan days later to start wrestling on March 22.

To put Baba's sway in perspective, Paul McCartney — a much bigger celebrity — couldn't come back to Japan for a decade after his own pot bust at Narita.