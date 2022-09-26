Facts About Bruno Sammartino Only Hardcore Fans Know

Sporting an incredible physique, Bruno truly was a mountain of a man. That wasn't always the case however, as a child growing up in harsh surroundings, Bruno suffered from a number of ailments. Bruno's son Darryl told Inside Edition, "My dad's early life, when he was a kid, it wasn't the best. They were very poor. Then he got sick. He was sickly for most of his younger years ... They lived outside and he was a very sickly, sickly kid. They were basically starving to death."

In Bruno's autobiography, he revealed that he suffered from Rheumatic Fever as a child, which caused damage to the valves in his heart. With no doctors of medicine around, Bruno's mother Emilia took care of her son. As she had lost four children already, she was determined not to lose another and she would nurse him back to health. Bruno told to the story in a 2005 interview with journalist David Block that his mother would apply leeches to his body, "She thought that they would take away the poisonous blood in my system. She boiled some melting snow and had me inhale the steam. I don't know if what she did worked or not, I know that I was near death, and I survived."

It truly was a herculean effort from Emilia to keep her son alive and Bruno has always spoken about how his mother was his hero.