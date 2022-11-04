Colt Cabana Names WWE Vet Who 'Gets It'

Colt Cabana has worked with many wrestlers over the course of his 23-year career, but there's one opponent that stands out to him in 2022. During a recent appearance on "Captain's Corner's Happy Hour" on Facebook, Cabana was asked if he has a favorite person that he's enjoyed wrestling with. Opting to focus on his recent work, Cabana talked about his experience wrestling former WWE Tag Team Champion Scotty 2 Hotty.

"Even in the times where I've been down a bit recently, I had this match with Scotty 2 Hotty, and like, wow. We were on the same page," Cabana said. "We didn't do anything crazy, but we really entertained the audience. And it wasn't like, 'Oh, wow, Scotty gets it.' But of course, he gets it. Sometimes you forget what a professional he was. So I wrestled with Scotty 2 Hotty, and what a professional, and what a fun match."

Cabana defeated Scotty 2 Hotty at the WrestlePro May-Hem pay-per-view on May 7 and thought they had an interesting mix of styles considering he likes "stuff that varies" from what wrestling "should be" in the eyes of some. Scotty, on the other hand, spent a lot of his career working for WWE but Cabana noted that the master of the worm was on board to do whatever if it meant having fun.

Scotty 2 Hotty's first stint with WWE ran from 1997 to 2007. He made sporadic cameo appearances over the years before returning to the company as a WWE Performance Center coach in 2016. In November 2021, Scotty requested and was granted his release. Since then, he's returned to the ring and regularly competes on the independent scene.