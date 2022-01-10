Scott Garland, better known as Scotty 2 Hotty in WWE, is once again an active professional wrestler. He got his release from the company late last year.

Garland had been working as a coach at the WWE Performance Center since 2016. Looking back, he says he’s especially proud of two of his students.

“Rhea Ripley and Raquel Gonzalez,” Garland told Insight with Chris Van Vliet. “Those are the 2 that I feel like I helped the most. Talk about a reward, Rhea will say I’m like a father figure to her. How much better can it get than that? She was a 20-year old kid when she came in, and I’ve seen both her and Raquel grow up over the years.

“My last show that I produced for WWE was the WrestleMania on-sale,” Garland continued. “The last segment was Rhea and Raquel standing in the stadium together, it can’t be any better than that.”

Despite working for WWE for more than five years, Scott Garland said he’s not sure Vince McMahon ever knew he was back with the company.

“I don’t even know if Vince McMahon knew I worked there,” Garland explained. “I was on the contract for 5 years and they never did anything with me as far as the Scotty 2 Hotty character.”

Scott Garland asked for his release from WWE late last year. He said he has many fond memories from his time as a coach. He’s also grateful for the many years he enjoyed in the ring as Scotty 2 Hotty in WWE.

“I had an awesome career, 30 years from day 1,” Garland recalled. “From the first time I stepped into a WWF ring in 1991 to now, that’s 30 years, and I did some awesome things. You and I wouldn’t even be talking if I hadn’t gone there. They gave me a platform to make a name and to do what I am going to do now and I am thankful for that.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]