Flagship TV Network For OVW Bought By Company Known For Deadliest Catch

Youtoo America, also known as YTA TV, has been the broadcast home of Ohio Valley Wrestling since September of last year when OVW debuted on YTA TV's Action Network.

"Business Wire" is now reporting that YTA TV has been purchased by Invincible Entertainment.

"We are delighted for this next step in the evolution of YTA and look forward to the next chapter of growth along with Invincible," YTA TV owner Ed Frazier said.

Based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Invincible Entertainment was founded by company CEO Thomas Ashley, and also has Thom Beers on its board. Beers was a producer for popular Discovery programs like "The Deadliest Catch." Invincible is already touting YTA TV alongside its other streaming brands. Based on the YTA website, OVW is still a pillar of its programming lineup with prominent placement on its show listings.

Founded in 1993 as NWA Ohio Valley, OVW soon became the developmental territory for WWE from 1999 until 2008. After WWE turned to Florida Championship Wrestling, which would eventually become the "NXT" brand.

OVW became an independent promotion and was also a developmental promotion for Impact Wrestling for a brief time in 2011. The company is currently run by former WWE European Champion Al Snow. OVW has been the home promotion of former Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champion Jesse Godderz. He has held the OVW National and Television Championships and is a seven-time Southern Tag Team Champion. His latest run happened earlier this year with Tony Gunn as his tag team partner.