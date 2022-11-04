WWE Announces Big New Day Match For 11/11 SmackDown

The 11/4 "WWE SmackDown" will feature a potentially historic match as The New Day challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, facing the winner of The Usos vs. Brawling Brutes title match that takes place at Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event.

If The Usos were to beat both Brawling Brutes and The New Day, they'd officially cement themselves as the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in history, surpassing the record held by The New Day (483 days). As such, Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods will have the opportunity to keep their record intact by defeating The Usos. However, if Butch & Ridge Holland were to dethrone The Usos in Saudi Arabia, next week's title match will have lesser stakes, as The Usos attempt to capture the WWE Tag Team Titles for the 12th time since they first came together in November 2014. They already hold the record for most reigns in WWE history, with seven previous stints as "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions and four stints as "Raw" Tag Team Champions.

In December 2016, The New Day set the record for the longest reign as WWE Tag Team Champions, at 483 days, surpassing the 28-year-old record held by Demolition of 478 days. The Usos' current reign, which got underway on July 18, 2021, is currently at 474 days and counting.

The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions by defeating former "Raw" Tag Team Champions Randy Orton & Riddle, known collectively as RK-Bro, in a "Winners Take All" Title Unification Match back in May. They captured the "SmackDown" Tag Team Titles from The Mysterios at Money in the Bank 2021.