Mick Foley Reveals Request Vince McMahon Made Of 'Wrestling With Shadows' Crew

When Bret "The Hitman" Hart was in the process of leaving WWE for WCW in 1997, he had a documentary film crew chronicling his final days as WWE Champion. The film, titled "Wrestling With Shadows," gained notoriety for documenting the infamous Montreal Screwjob match between Hart and rival Shawn Michaels. Hart, furious at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon for forcing the referee to call for the bell and award the match and title to Michaels, allegedly punched McMahon in the locker room.

"Vince knew he was gonna take a shot," WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley explained on the latest "Foley Is Pod" episode. "He was putting himself in position to take that shot. I don't think he realized how quickly it was going to come."

McMahon was surprisingly cooperative with the "Wrestling With Shadows" crew, appearing throughout the documentary, but was less candid in the wake of the attack. "The one thing that I think Vince asked was that [the 'Wrestling With Shadows' film crew] not show him needing help in Bret's film," Foley said. "This is the same guy who slid into the ring, somehow tore both quads, still tried to stand up and still cut a promo after tearing both quads. He's not a big fan of human frailty." Foley is referencing the 2005 Royal Rumble, when an unplanned ending led to McMahon running to the ring and cutting a promo, tearing both quads in the process.

"He didn't want anyone to see him needing help like that," Foley said.

