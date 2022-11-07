Brian Pillman Jr. Discusses Cody Rhodes And Arn Anderson's Influence On Him

Brian Pillman Jr. has had the privilege to get advice from a bevy of legendary wrestlers, thanks in no small part to his equally legendary father. Pillman was on Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," and ran down the list of legends that have helped him along the way.

"Ricky Morton has been so great to me," Pillman said. "I've worked with his son a number of times. Especially in the tag wrestling scene, he's always been a good resource. Arn, who- I've done a few dates with Brock. Me and Brock did the Four Horsemen [at Ric Flair's Last Match] and I really loved that dynamic. Arn is somebody that's just a genius. He's very active in the scene today in the ways you wouldn't realize."

According to Pillman, Arn is a watchful, plotting eye backstage. "Arn wants to be an active character on the show."

Pillman says his mother Melanie told him "'Whatever you do, just find Arn. He'll steer you the right way. Your dad was friends with Arn.' It was like her dying wish, 'find Arn.' The key to salvation is Arn Anderson. He's like the Obi-Wan." Pillman doesn't just appreciate Arn's mind, but also shares a bond with fellow second generation talent Brock.

"I see a kid who's kinda in my shoes and I can be like 'yeah, this is hard.'" A lot of those older guys are great, but even like a younger person that was able to help me out: Cody Rhodes was super good."