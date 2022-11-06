Bobby Lashley Credits WWE Hall Of Famer For Getting Him Into Pro Wrestling

Bobby Lashley and Kurt Angle have shared the ring on a number of occasions over the years in both WWE and TNA. Recently, both men have praised each other for different reasons. During a recent episode of "SHAK Wrestling", Shakiel Mahjouri informed "The All Mighty" of some praise that Angle gave Lashley.

Angle stated on "The Kurt Angle Show" that his March 2015 match on "IMPACT Wrestling," where he defeated Lashley for the TNA World title, is the one that gave him the confidence to continue his in-ring career until he retired in 2019. Lashley was pleased to hear this and discussed the impact Angle has had on his own career.

"That is awesome, and a huge compliment," Lashley said. "Kurt was the one who opened the doors and kinda got me into professional wrestling from the beginning. I've always had a huge amount of respect and admiration for Kurt, so the fact that he said that, it really is a huge deal for me. But at the same time, it's Kurt Angle. Kurt Angle has always been one of the best in the business, and the fact that I was able to give him the birth of that mindset, to be able to train and want to keep going, that is a huge compliment, and a huge blessing, and a huge amount of respect to me."

Lashley has gone on record to state that Angle pulled him aside in 2004 and expressed his desire to bring Lashley into the professional wrestling world. Lashley officially began his wrestling career in 2005 and has gone on to become a multi-time world champion.