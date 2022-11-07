Bodhi Hayward 'Would Do Anything' For WWE NXT Star

Former "WWE NXT" performer Bodhi Hayward has named the one star whom he would support no matter what. Recently, it was reported that Hayward, along with four other talents on the "NXT" brand, were released by the company. Hayward's release was surprising to some, as he was a part of the Chase U act.

While Hayward may be gone from WWE, he still has one friend from the company that he would "do anything for." He told PWMania that the person in question is none other than Andre Chase.

"When I got in there the first day I was just getting to work," Hayward said. "I was always used to being the underdog. I'm used to adversity and being the guy counted out. That's where I thrive the best. I saw Chase and I was telling him how I just got out of college, and I have all this energy and can be whatever rah-rah guy that they need. My dad was a Hall of Fame coach growing up. I'm always around a team atmosphere. I always loved the crowd and entertaining them to the best of my ability. I knew I could be the perfect fit, and they loved it and it took off from there. It was a real bond. I would do anything for that man."

Hayward went on to call his time working on the "NXT" brand a "blast." He talked about the talent not needing a script and how he liked working with people who truly cared about their jobs.