Tony Schiavone Hopes AEW Does More With This Recently Signed Talent

Making her All Elite Wrestling debut in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Renee Paquette made an incredible impact on night one, opening the show by introducing herself to the fans and taking on the on-screen role of backstage interviewer. Given her ties to current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as his wife, Paquette going to AEW was a no-brainer and a move that can only be viewed as a home run by the company since the day she left WWE and Moxley joined AEW.

Paquette has become a weekly fixture on AEW television since debuting, taking over Tony Schiavone's interviewing role, providing the legendary commentator some relief throughout shows. Speaking of Schiavone, the AEW Commentator spoke about the hiring during an AdFreeShows episode of "Ask Tony Anything," giving Paquette a very positive endorsement while also hoping the company has bigger plans for her.

"She's wonderful, she's such a pro, she is so good on camera at what she does and it prevents me from running backstage 100 times now too," Schiavone said. "I'm just really really thrilled about us having her and hopefully we use her more. I know she did some commentary for the WWE back then and she was really in a tough spot, she was the third person.

"A three-man booth is not easy and then adding a fourth as we do on Rampage is even harder, so I thought she was in a tough spot there. She's just so great to work with, she looks so great on camera, she's so cool, one of our best hires in a long long time, really is."