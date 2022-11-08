Ari Daivari Details How Tony Khan Changed Up His AEW Character

AEW performer Ari Daivari has recalled the time AEW owner Tony Khan changed initial plans for him in the company. When Daivari got his first opportunity with AEW, it wasn't on a full-time basis. He made several appearances on "AEW Dark," teaming with Invictus Khash. Serving as a guest on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Daivari said he felt the team was clicking.

"If some people remember, on a few episodes of AEW Dark I was wrestling with another guy named Invictus Khash," Daivari said. "Very good wrestler, he's a fellow Persian man, just like me. We kind of got put together randomly as a tag team and we were doing a couple Darks together, and it was going great."

Daivari said that Khan wasn't really digging the team, however. He said one day when he and Khash had finally gotten matching gear for their tag team, he noticed that he was randomly paired with Slim J. He soon found himself in a conversation with Khan that ultimately led to his full-time run in AEW.

"Tony shows up later and I kind of talked to him a little bit, and he just lays this whole idea on the line for me of the Trustbusters, and Parker Boudreaux, and he has ideas for other members, which turned out to be Sonny Kiss, and BSK, and it all just kind of happened one day," Daivari said.

