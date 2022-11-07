Shibata Gives His Thoughts On Mike Tyson Calling His First AEW Match

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Katsuyori Shibata has revealed his thoughts on having "Iron" Mike Tyson call his in-ring debut for All Elite Wrestling. "I watched a lot of footage of Tyson when I was doing the overall," Shibata told Tokyo Sports. "I respect him. If you work hard and live your life, things like your dreams will come true."

Shibata, who began his pro wrestling career in 1999, made his in-ring debut for AEW on the November 4 episode of "AEW Rampage" in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The three-time NEVER Openweight Champion faced Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship after signing a contract to face the "Freshly Squeezed" one just two days prior on "AEW Dynamite." Despite giving Cassidy little time to prepare following his surprise appearance, Shibata was defeated after a back-and-forth 14-minute bout. After the match, Shiabata shook hands with Cassidy, while Cassidy placed his signature sunglasses on Shibata as a show of respect.

Notably, boxing legend Tyson joined Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Excalibur for the bout at the commentary desk. Tyson, who served as special guest enforcer for Shawn Michaels' WWE Championship defense against "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14, first appeared for Tony Khan's AEW at Double or Nothing in 2020. That night, Tyson was on hand to present the inaugural AEW TNT Championship to Cody Rhodes following his victory over Lance Archer. Shibata, known for his time working for NJPW, is a former IWGP Tag Team Champion and World Tag League winner with Hirooki Goto. Shibata also won the 2017 New Japan Cup by defeating Bad Luck Fale in the finals. The month after his New Japan Cup triumph, Shibata required emergency surgery following the discovery of a subdural hematoma. It was said Shibata would never return to the ring, but he ultimately made an emotional return to the squared circle in 2021 at the G1 Climax 31 finals.