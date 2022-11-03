NJPW's Katsuyori Shibata Getting Title Match On 11/4 AEW Rampage

NJPW star Katsuyori Shibata was revealed as Orange Cassidy's "dream opponent" during the 11/2 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

After retaining his All-Atlantic Title against Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix in a three-way bout, Cassidy was ambushed by his arch-rival PAC, only to be rescued by Shibata in a post-match segment. Cassidy would then grant Shibata a title match for Friday's live episode of "AEW Rampage" in Atlantic City, NJ. As per stipulation, the winner of Wednesday's "All-Atlantic City Dream Match" had the option of picking an opponent of their choosing to defend the All-Atlantic Title against, at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday.

Shibata was last seen on AEW programming at the 6/26 Forbidden Door pay-per-view, where he similarly rescued Cassidy from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Will Ospreay and Aussie Open. Shibata, who was forced into early retirement in 2017 due to a subdural hematoma, last wrestled a match against Ren Narita at Wrestle Kingdom 16 earlier this year. Friday's match against Cassidy will mark only his third bout since his 5-minute exhibition against Zack Sabre Jr. at last year's G1 Climax 31.

Besides Cassidy vs. Shibata, the confirmed lineup for the 11/4 "AEW Rampage" includes Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Madison Rayne & Skye Blue, a guest appearance from Mike Tyson, and an announcement pertaining to the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament.