Ricky Morton Explains Why He Likes FTR

2022 has been a good year for tag team wrestling, and one team, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) is on the run of a lifetime, currently holding New Japan Pro-Wrestling's IWGP Tag Team Championship, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship, and the AAA Tag Team Championship simultaneously. The impact of such a feat has not gone unnoticed by legendary tag team wrestler Ricky Morton, who, speaking with "Under The Ring", applauded FTR for their decision to put the team in the spotlight over any personal glory they might individually gain.

"That's the reason they're so successful," Morton said. "You see, it's not 'me.' Nowadays, the wrestling business, there's just a reason it's the way it is, it's about 'me,' and I hope you understand what I mean by that. It's not about the tag team, it's not about us working [together] ... It's, 'What about me? What about me?' That's what hurt our business real bad, to me, and it still goes on that way — guys not knowing how to work together, not knowing how to tell a story."

FTR's pursuit of a second reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championship was recently thwarted by Swerve in Our Glory's Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee, thanks to some underhanded tactics. The team hasn't had a fair shot at the AEW tag team titles since September 2021, when they unsuccessfully challenged The Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix. FTR had previously held the belts for about two months in late 2020.