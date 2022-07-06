FTR currently hold three different titles in pro wrestling, but they want to hold the title of “main event tag team renaissance makers.” In a new interview with “Culture State,” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler were asked about being modern-era proponents of having partners in the squared circle.

“For so long, tag team wrestling has been on the back burner, because one company, for the last 20 or 30 years or whatever it is … always focused on singles wrestling,” Harwood said. “So the tag team guys would attempt to outshine their partners because they were just focused on themselves. That’s selfish, but sometimes you gotta be selfish in this business. For us, we wanted to completely change that.”

Harwood and Wheeler are celebrating their eighth anniversary as a tag team, a run that started back in “NXT” as the Revival. Before that, Harwood was a solo act known as Scott Dawson, sporting denim, a trucker hat, and occasionally floss. However, Harwood had much loftier goals when he was paired with Wheeler, who went by Dash Wilder at the time.

“Look, there’s no jealously, there’s no selfish ambition, there’s no trying to outdo each other and again, humbly speaking, I feel like this is our second revitalization of tag team wrestling,” Harwood said. “First one came in 2015 and 2016 where we took tag team wrestling and put it back in the forefront, but also made tag team wrestling what it is and what it should be with storytelling and overcoming the odds.”

Harwood and Wheeler had some great dance partners in that era of NXT as they competed against teams like DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and American Alpha (Jason Jordan & Chad Gable).

“And now in 2022, we’re able to do the same thing, but on the different side of the coin,” Harwoord said. “We get to be fan favorites, which is really cool. Holding the three championships we have now and calling ourselves ‘Seven Star FTR’ because all the other championships in the past, I think it’s revitalized tag team wrestling and allowed people to understand that tag team wrestling can be the main event. Tag team should be the greatest form of entertainment in professional wrestling.”

