WWE Confirms Location For Raw 30th Anniversary Show

WWE has announced the location for what's sure to be one of its biggest episodes of television next year. The company will mark the 30th anniversary of "WWE Raw" — its long-running weekly Monday night show — on January 23 next year with the special occasion taking place at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For years now, WWE has referred to "Raw" as "the longest-running weekly episodic television show in U.S. primetime history," alongside episodic shows currently still on air such as "The Simpsons" and "Law & Order," and never seems to miss a chance to celebrate the next milestone.

The company has typically celebrated its anniversary every five years — with its last coming in 2018 for the "Raw 25 Years" episode — as well as each time it hits another century episode. The 25th anniversary aired from two locations -– the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center in New York City, where the 30th-anniversary show may be held -– and featured matches with Hall of Famers like D-Generation X as well as multiple title defenses. The company also celebrated 20 years of "Raw" in 2013 with an appearance by two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and a steel cage match between Dolph Ziggler and John Cena.

However, WWE's most memorable anniversary episode may have been in 2012 when it celebrated its 1000th episode of "Raw." That episode ended with a memorable match between Cena and CM Punk, as well as an after-match confrontation between Punk and The Rock. That segment saw Punk turn heel as he attacked The Rock and propelled forward the storyline for WrestleMania 29's main event, where Cena avenge his loss to The Rock at WrestleMania 28.