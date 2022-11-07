The Latest On AEW Fight Forever Release Plans

Much has been made of AEW's first foray into the gaming space. "AEW: Fight Forever" is set to be released on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Those who game on an Xbox console, however, may have a leg up on other gamers. WrestleZone reports that "AEW: Fight Forever" will be featured on Xbox Game Pass on its release day. At this time, neither AEW nor publisher THQ Nordic has confirmed the report.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives gamers a slew of downloadable games along with access to the Xbox Live multiplayer service. Microsoft pays publishers to have their games featured on the platform. The pay significantly increases if the game is featured on Xbox Game Pass at release. A subscription to the service costs $14.99 a month, and Microsoft often has a deal where new subscribers can enjoy the first month for $1.

Back in January, Microsoft announced that Xbox Game Pass has over 25 million subscribers. A major wrestling title has not graced the service up to this point. "WWE 2K22" was available as part of Xbox Free Play Days, but that was just an extended trial offer.

Initially, reports claimed that AEW was aiming for "Fight Forever" to be released before 2023. It's November, and there still isn't an official release date for the game, although it is available for preorder. At the very least, it appears the fall timetable for the game's release date, which was mentioned by commentator Excalibur on an episode of "AEW Dark," won't be happening.