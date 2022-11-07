Lio Rush Opens Up About Frustration With How Tony Khan Booked Him In AEW

Tony Khan never knew what to do with Lio Rush, the wrestler lamented Monday.

On the latest episode of the "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy" podcast, Rush opened up about getting shoehorned by his time in WWE and how he believes Khan didn't "exactly [know] what to do with me" during his brief run with AEW last year.

Host Kazeem Famuyide pointed out that Rush was "one of the first big Black stars" to join AEW and that Khan's promotion wasn't pushing many Black stars in its initial years. Famuyide asked if Rush thought Khan knew what to do with him.

"Of course not," Rush said.

"[Khan] made it pretty clear to me – verbally – that when he was a fan of me it was when I was in WWE when I was doing the manager stuff with Bobby [Lashley]," he said. "So, if that's how he saw me; if that's the only light that he sees me in, then probably that's what he's going to shift me to be in that kind of role."

Rush said he's "so grateful" for his run with Lashley, because "it taught me how to talk, it taught me how to present myself. But, no, I don't think [Khan] exactly knew what to do with me. And that's always a frustrating thing."

Throughout 2022, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has appeared in PWG, MLW, GCW, RevPro, and NJPW.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.