Booker T Questions Whether WWE Should Re-Hire Lio Rush To Be A Part Of Hit Row

A few talents have recently returned to WWE following their releases in the past couple of years, and the most recent such return belongs to Hit Row. However, there have been questions on if the group will be successful without Swerve Strickland, who was in the group in 2021, but is now one half of the AEW Tag Team Champions with Keith Lee.

"I think they'll figure it out, I think they'll figure it out, but I'll tell you what, man, I think there is somebody out there right now that's knocking on the door, that's looking to get their foot in the door, like a Lio Rush," two-time WWE Hall of Famer "Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame." "Lio Rush put something out, a cryptic tweet, and Lio Rush may be trying to make a return to the WWE ... That's got controversy written all over it."

Rush was with WWE from 2017 until his eventual release in April of 2020 when WWE was doing mass releases due to COVID-19. Rush had several different roles while working for the company, at one point reigning as Cruiserweight Champion after having previously served in a player-coach type of capacity to the current United States Champion Bobby Lashley.