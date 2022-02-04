Lio Rush shared an update on an injury he sustained during Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament last weekend. Rush tweeted a statement on his social media this past Monday.

“Clean dislocation in my left shoulder,” Rush wrote. “(Opposite to my previous shoulder injury). MRI in 2-3 weeks to hopefully find that there’s no severe ligament damage/tear.”

Lio Rush was injured during a match against Buddy Matthews on night 2 of BOLA on Sunday night at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Rush won the match via disqualification.

Matthews replaced Rush in the semi-finals. Matthews was defeated by “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Lio Rush was transported to an emergency room. He complimented the backstage crew for their handling of his injury.

“To all the boys in the back and crew at PWG (Sunday) night that were super attentive and extremely helpful, thank you so much,” Rush wrote. “More frustration and disappointment then anything else at the way (Sunday) night ended. To all of my fans and supporters, thank you for the outpouring [of] love and support.”

Lio Rush was critical of some of the people in attendance at the show. Rush described some of the behavior he witnessed.

“Saddened by the hate speech, racial slurs, and throwing of objects in the ring by the ‘fans’ who attended Night 2 of BOLA but nothing will [diminish] my love for this sport and stop me from performing for those who appreciate my craft,” Rush wrote. “I will be back. See you then.”

Lio Rush later asked his followers to excuse some incorrect spelling in his statement. He wrote he was a “little loopy and in a lot of pain. But we’re good.”

Lio Rush defeated Jack Cartwheel on night 1 of BOLA last Saturday. It was Rush’s first time competing in the tournament.

Last month, Lio Rush announced he will be a free agent after his contract with AEW will expire on February 14. Rush signed with AEW last September.

