Lio Rush made his return to AEW on tonight’s Dynamite and has signed with the promotion.

In a promo, Rush said he spoke with Tony Khan and is in AEW. Rush looks to be portraying himself as a big business that will be bringing his talents to the company.

Rush previously appeared at Double or Nothing back in May as part of the Casino Battle Royale. Shortly after, he had said he was retiring from pro wrestling, but it’s clear he’s back.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of tonight’s show.