Future Of WWE 24/7 Title In Doubt After Nikki Cross Win

WWE seemingly bid goodbye to the 24/7 Title on this week's "WWE Raw" in Wilkes Barre, PA.

After Nikki Cross beat Dana Brooke for the championship, she could be seen trying to throw the title in the trash in a backstage segment, while walking alongside her fellow Damage CTRL members. Although Cross didn't quite hit the target, her intent was clear, as she walked away with the title lying on the floor.

Later in the night, Brooke would react to Cross' symbolic gesture via Twitter.

"Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate... LITERALLY IN THE TRASH! #wwe," Brooke tweeted.

Prior to Monday's Cross vs. Brooke match, the 24/7 Title had not been defended on WWE TV since the July 18 "WWE Raw" where Brooke began her seventh reign as champion by pinning Tamina. Subsequently, the title would be defended over a dozen times on "WWE Main Event" and at several live events, but not on WWE's flagship TV shows. As a result, the likes of Reggie, Tozawa and Tamina have all but disappeared from WWE programming since late July.

For what it's worth, the shift in WWE's creative direction for the 24/7 Title coincided with Triple H assuming control as WWE's Head of Creative.

WWE has yet to officially confirm the status of the 24/7 Title. If the title is deemed to be defunct, it would end with a total of 196 reigns, with Titus O'Neil going down as the inaugural champion and Cross as the final title holder. While R-Truth captured the title a record 54 times, Tozawa and Brooke held the title 15 and 14 times, respectively. Reggie holds the record for the longest reign as 24/7 Champion, defending the title over a span of 112 days in 2021. The title was also held by several non-wrestlers such as retired NFL legend Rob Gronkowski, Fox sportscaster Rob Stone, WWE announcers Corey Graves and Byron Saxton, and WWE officials Daphanie LaShaunn, Eddie Orengo, and Shawn Bennett.