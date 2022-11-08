New Lio Rush Tag Team Set For NJPW Super Jr. Tag League

The last tournament season of 2022 for NJPW is fast approaching. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the teams for this year's Super Jr. Tag League, which will run alongside World Tag League from November 21 through December 14. Like this year's World Tag League, Super Jr. Tag League will be a round robin format, with one block of ten teams. The winning team will face IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP & Akira Francesco, unless they themselves win the tournament.

A notable debut in this year's Super Jr. Tag League is the newly minted tandem of Lio Rush and YOH. Rush came to YOH's aid last month at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, saving the former IWGP Jr. Tag Champion from an attack by Bullet Club. According to the Tag League announcement, Rush has joined YOH in the prestigious CHAOS faction. Other notable Super Jr. Tag League debuts include Young Lion Kevin Knight, who will team with Jr. Heavyweight legend KUSHIDA, as well as the freelance tandem of Alex Zayne and current GLEAT G-Rex Champion El Lindaman. Also Titán makes his Super Jr. Tag League return, but his first as a newly minted member of Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Here is the full list of teams:

-Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) (IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions)

-CHAOS (YOH & Lio Rush)

-Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Titán)

-Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

-Flying Tiger (Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask)

-House of Torture (SHO & Dick Togo)

-Wild Hips (Ryusuke Taguchi & Clark Connors)

-Suzuki-gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & DOUKI)

-Kevin Knight & KUSHIDA

-El Lindaman & Alex Zayne