Photograph Purportedly Shows Vince McMahon Having Dinner With Mystery Woman

Vince McMahon can still attract attention from wrestling fans even though he is no longer in charge of WWE.

A member of the Reddit forum "Squared Circle" posted a photograph on November 6 with the headline: "Saw none other than Vince at a restaurant last night in NYC. Surreal." The photograph showed McMahon — or, at least, someone who bore a strong resemblance to him — seated with a woman at a table in a cozy corner of a restaurant. McMahon and the woman appeared to be in conversation while a breadbasket sat untouched before them.

The Reddit member did not say which restaurant the photo was taken at, and the identity of the woman is not known — although it is not the former WWE chief executive's wife, Linda, or daughter, Stephanie.

The Reddit moderators removed the post after it went online. While no specific reason was given for its removal, Reddit noted that moderators "remove posts from feeds for a variety of reasons, including keeping communities safe, civil, and true to their purpose." The photograph has emerged on other social media platforms.

McMahon has kept a low profile since his July retirement, which followed a Wall Street Journal report that said he made payments to several former female employees in an effort to keep them quiet about his alleged sexual misconduct toward them. Last week, Fightful Select reported receiving a statement from a WWE spokesperson that "McMahon was officially "done, done" with the company and "would not be returning to the roles that were taken over by Paul "Triple H " Levesque and others." However, McMahon remains a stockholder with a controlling interest in the company.