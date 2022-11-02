Vince McMahon Reportedly 'Done, Done' With WWE Responsibilities

The wrestling world was turned on its head when Vince McMahon announced his retirement as CEO and Chairman of WWE in July. His decision came after "The Wall Street Journal" released a report the previous month that the company's Board of Directors was investigating McMahon for millions of dollars that he had paid to several former female employees in an effort to keep them quiet about his alleged sexual harassment and misconduct towards them.

As part of WWE's quarter three financial report that was released Wednesday, the company stated that its costly internal investigation (totaling approximately $19.7 million) by a special committee into McMahon's actions had come to a close.

Following the announcement, Fightful Select clarified any possible confusion created by the report, writing that a spokesperson from WWE told them that "McMahon was officially "done, done" with the company and "would not be returning to the roles that were taken over by Triple H and several others."

Another source told Fightful that "they initially had reservations, hesitations and fears regarding McMahon's departure and him possibly quickly coming back, that's no longer the case."

A higher-up also claimed that morale "over the last few months has been the highest they've seen it in over a decade."

As previously noted, McMahon still holds stock in the company and the controlling interest.

After McMahon exited the company, Paul "Triple H" Levesque was named Chief Content Officer and assumed McMahon's creative responsibilities. Levesque's wife, Stephanie McMahon was named co-CEO and Chairwoman, along with former company president Nick Khan.