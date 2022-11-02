Major Update On WWE's Special Committe Investigation Into Vince McMahon

A little less than a week ago, reports started coming in that AEW's investigation into the post-All Out incident involving CM Punk and The Elite had been completed. Now, it appears that the other big investigation in wrestling is also reaching its conclusion.

In a press release addressing their financial results for the third quarter of 2022, WWE released the following statement regarding the special investigation into former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

"The Special Committee investigation is now complete and the Special Committee has been disbanded. Management is working with the Board to implement the recommendations of the Special Committee related to the investigation. For the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated pre-tax results include the impact of $17.7 million and $19.4 million, respectively, associated with certain costs related to the investigation."

The statement didn't elaborate on when exactly the investigation was completed or what recommendations the Special Committee had made to WWE coming out of the investigation. It is also unknown when, or if, the findings from said investigation will be made public.

The investigation into McMahon began earlier this summer, coming to light thanks to a Wall Street Journal story that revealed WWE's board of directors was looking into several alleged payments by McMahon and former WWE Head of Talent relations John Laurinaitis, made allegedly to cover up several scandals. Laurinaitis was let go by WWE sooner after, while McMahon would ultimately retire from WWE in July, while still maintaining majority shares of WWE stock.