Backstage Update On Status Of Investigation Into Backstage AEW All Out Fight

The post-AEW All Out altercation between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel has been the talk of the wrestling world since it took place, but according to Dave Meltzer on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," the investigation into what happened is now officially over.

Tony Khan has refused to comment on the situation since it took place due to that investigation, which was done to work out the exact details of what happened between the wrestlers involved. However, everyone is still banned from talking about the incident publicly, yet Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks were all backstage at "AEW Dynamite" last night, which Meltzer believes gives an indication as to what the outcome of the investigation has revealed.

The former AEW World Trios Champions were also shown on television during that episode, with a vignette of their AEW careers being showcased as they were burned out of each moment, noticeably with the 'E' from AEW being taken out as well.

The only person to have been officially punished for this situation at this point is Ace Steel, as the former AEW producer has since been released by the company. In an exclusive report from Wrestling Inc., CM Punk's camp claimed that Steel's wife, Lucy was not spoken to during the investigation despite the fact she was in the room, and that is something that Meltzer has confirmed.

It was also revealed by Wrestling Inc. that Punk's dog, Larry had to have teeth removed after the locker room door hit him in the face when it was "kicked in," which is when the physical altercation took place. Right now it is unclear what is going to happen with the former two-time AEW World Champion, but he was shown on television recently as part of a video package of former ROH World Champions. However, it has also been reported that AEW is currently working on a buyout of his contract.