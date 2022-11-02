WWE Touts Increased Revenue And Attendance In Q3 Earnings Report

The increases continue for WWE, as the company has unveiled its 2022 third-quarter financial results. The quarter saw a 19 percent revenue increase over the same quarter last year to $304.6 million. Operating income was down eight percent to $58.9 million. A $91.2 million Adjusted OIBDA (defined as excluding stock-based compensation and other items included in operating income) was also reported, which showed a 17 percent increase.

"We generated strong financial results in the quarter, highlighted by record revenue and Adjusted OIBDA for a third quarter, and remain firmly on track to deliver record revenue and Adjusted OIBDA for the full year," WWE co-Chief Executive Officers Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan stated in a company press release. "We continue to effectively execute our strategy, including staging a record-setting international stadium event, Clash at the Castle, in early September."

WWE touted "record viewership" for its recent premium live events. The company says Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Extreme Rules were each the most watched shows in the history of those events, with increases of 17 percent, 20 percent, and 36 percent, respectively, in domestic viewership on Peacock in the United States. WWE also pointed to strong ratings for "Raw" and "SmackDown" as proof of its growth.

Also noted in the report is WWE's extended streaming deal with Foxtel Group. The new agreement was made in an effort to expand WWE's content distribution in Australia. The report also mentioned WWE's plans to launch the new "NXT Europe" brand. That is expected to launch next year. Finally, "Campus Rush," WWE's recruitment tour, also got some shine in the quarter three report.