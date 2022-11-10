The Three Bouts That Earned Bret Hart His Match Of The Year Honors

Bret "The Hitman" Hart has been recognized by many fans as one of the premier, most skilled, and prominent technical wrestlers in the history of professional wrestling. Coming from a prestigious wrestling family, he has possibly become the most successful and known among wrestling fans. Bret's brother, Owen, father Stu, and niece, Natalya, made their mark in the wrestling business in a major way.

Modern wrestlers like FTR and CM Punk have expressed their immense love for Hart and how much he has poured into the wrestling business. Along with an iconic career and seven world titles between WWE and WCW, "The Excellence of Execution" had numerous memorable matches.

Many wrestlers over the years have found themselves wrestling high-profile matches, however, not many have won three PWI Match of the Year awards. PWI awards have been around for decades, promoting awards such as Wrestler of the Year, Most Popular Wrestler of the Year, and Feud of the Year.

Bruno Sammartino, Harley Race, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena, and Kenny Omega are the only other men in history to win three or more PWI Match of the Year Awards.