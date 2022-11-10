Bruno Sammartino's 48-Second Match Led To A WWWF Title Run That Lasted Nearly 8 Years

Many view Bruno Sammartino as one of the greatest stars to ever grace a WWE ring. Sammartino was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, years after his retirement, as he did not want to be part of the HOF. Long-time rival and real-life friend, Larry Zbyszko, talked him into being inducted into the HOF. This induction came just about five years prior to his unfortunate passing in 2018.

Throughout his illustrious career, Sammartino sold out Madison Square Garden a record number of times — 187, according to WWE. This is not the only impressive accomplishment of Sammartino during his time with WWE, as he currently holds the record for the longest WWE Championship reign in history at 2,803 days. Sammartino defended the WWE Championship successfully for nearly eight years between 1963 and 1971, with many of those defenses coming at MSG.

Every reign started somewhere, and Sammartino's began in an extremely quick fashion.