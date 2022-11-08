Konnan Discusses What He Sees As AEW's Backstage 'High School Attitude'

Former WCW star Konnan believes he has some insight into what he saw as a problematic widespread mentality backstage in All Elite Wrestling and dove right into it on a recent episode of his podcast.

"There's a very immature, very unprofessional high school attitude that is very prevalent," Konnan revealed on the "Keepin' It 100" podcast. "I just think that if it was Punk, if it's Jericho, if it's Moxley, if it's Danielson, if it's Arn Anderson, if it's who it is, they just need to get rid of some people; and the people that want to stay, read them the ground rules."

Konnan, who is currently signed to Major League Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, made a handful of appearances in AEW between 2020 and 2021. Konnan made his first appearance for AEW during the November 17, 2020, episode of "Dynamite," reuniting with his former Latin American Xchange associates Santana and Ortiz; he had previously managed them between 2005 and 2007 in Impact.

The former WCW World Television Champion would appear at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 30, 2021, making a cameo appearance during the Stadium Stampede match between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz, and Jake Hager) and The Pinnacle (MJF, Shawn Spears, Wardlow, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood). Konnan returned to support Santana and Ortiz during the June 26, 2021, episode of "Dynamite," before the trio was attacked by FTR under the orders of Tully Blanchard.

Konnan, under the ring name of Relampago, recently made a return to the ring, according to Cagematch, for the first time since August 2019, in a six-man tag team match for the Alianza Universal De Lucha Libre promotion on September 3.

