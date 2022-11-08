Booker T Gives Honest Take On Colt Cabana's AEW Match Against Chris Jericho

Booker T believes that Colt Cabana had a rough night during his recent challenge for the ROH World Championship against Chris Jericho. Cabana made his surprise return to AEW programming on the November 2 episode of "Dynamite." Thanks to interference from Jake Hager, Cabana fell short in his bid for the title with Jericho scoring the pin.

While Jericho has been getting praise lately for a string of high-quality matches, Booker T thought his match with Cabana was a miss and said as much on his "Hall of Fame" podcast. "This is the one Jericho couldn't save, let's just say that," Booker T said. "He tried his best, he did a hell of a job. It was hard." In addition, Booker felt that Cabana's time away from the ring in recent months may have played a role in how things shook out. "I think that's what it was," he added. "I think the ring rust, the nerves, you know what I mean? Everything just got all jumbled up."

Furthermore, there was one moment of the match that Booker T recalled quite vividly, and it wasn't for anything good. "It was one spot where, man, it was a really, really bad spill where Colt Cabana went to do something off the top rope with Chris Jericho on his shoulders, and both went spilling to the outside to the floor," Booker explained. "Bang, hard way. Yeah, it was a little crazy. Cabana was laying everything out on the line, man."

Booker T did mention that he liked the fact that Cabana dropped his comedic approach for a situation that called for it, but, for one reason or another, the execution of the bout itself was just off.

