Adam Cole Reacts To Photo Of His Uncanny Resemblance With Bengals WR

Adam Cole may have been hiding in plain sight this whole time.

A viral tweet from Sunday's round of NFL games saw fans and pro wrestling personalities joke that Cole looks exactly like the Cincinnati Bengals' wide receiver Trenton Irwin. The original image, which was sent out by Twitter user Hector Diaz accompanied by the words "That's Adam Cole," shows Irwin, alongside Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, looking astonishingly similar to the former "NXT" Champion. AEW announcer Renée Paquette responded with "Consider me on the case," while others joked that Cole left pro wrestling to play football. Cole, who has been off television due to injury for more than four months, joined in the fun Monday, tweeting out the image with the caption, "Who Dey...BayBay."

Of course, Cole has been actually out of action in recent months due to a severe head injury that occurred during the Four-Way Match for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view — he reportedly suffered a concussion, and there's concern been some concern as of late that the longtime Ring of Honor and WWE standout may never be able to wrestle again. Going into the event, Cole had been dealing with a series of injuries, but AEW CEO Tony Khan said the top star was "cleared to wrestle."

While Cole hasn't laced up his boots for a match since his injury at the Forbidden Door event, he did appear on "AEW Rampage" in early August to mark the introduction of AEW's Trios Tournament, alongside his longtime allies Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.