Underrated WWE Feuds That Added Excitement To The Promotion

The long feud between Randy "Macho Man" Savage and The Honky Tonk Man is historically significant because of how it helped solidify the legendary status of both wrestlers. For Savage, his feud with The Honky Tonk Man bridged off into a lengthy program with Hulk Hogan over the creation and implosion of The Mega Powers. The Honky Tonk Man, meanwhile, found a great foil in Savage that helped prop up what would become the longest Intercontinental Championship reign in company history, and one of the most famous title reigns of all time.

The matches between Savage and The Honky Tonk Man ranged from very good to subpar, but perhaps the most memorable of these matches is so for the post-match angle rather than the match itself. The Intercontinental Champion enlisted the help of The Hart Foundation during an episode of "Saturday Night's Main Event." Bret Hart and Jim Neidhart stormed the ring during the match, subduing Savage afterwards so The Honky Tonk Man could wrap a guitar around the "Macho Man's" head. However, Savage's valet, Miss Elizabeth, retrieved Hulk Hogan from the back, who proceeded to make the save and shake Savage's hand, kicking off the Mega Powers storyline.

According to Cagematch, Randy Savage and The Honky Tonk Man stood across from one another 93 times between 1986 and 1990. The early matches between the two saw the Honky Tonk Man take on the role of babyface while Savage reigned as the arrogant heel Intercontinental Champion. Their alignment flipped once Honky Tonk Man began cutting more biting promos and turned his attention to Miss Elizabeth. As characters, The Honky Tonk Man and the "Macho Man" had tremendous chemistry that came across best in their promos in a pre-episodic television wrestling era. The two rivals met again during an episode of "The Main Event" in 1988 under similar circumstances and produced a quality match.

The longevity of the rivalry, combined with The Honky Tonk Man's willingness to push Savage's buttons, make this one of the most underrated WWF feuds of the '80s.