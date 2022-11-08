Vince McMahon Was Apparently Down For A WWE Exploding Deathmatch

Over the years, WWE has had some head-scratching options for gimmick matches, but one of the most infamously ridiculous was the Punjabi Prison match. The match came to an end once one wrestler escaped the two layers of bamboo surrounding the ring before their opponent, and first appeared at WWE Great American Bash in 2006, featuring The Undertaker and Big Show, who replaced The Great Khali at the last second due to wellness issues.

At the time, someone involved heavily in formulating the idea of the match was MLW founder Court Bauer, who was then working for the WWE as a writer. While doing an exclusive interview with AdFreeShows.com, Bauer revealed that he originally came up with a different match for the feud between The Undertaker and The Great Khali, leading to the stipulation later being changed into the Punjabi Prison.

"I had wanted to do a Deathmatch, Exploding Deathmatch in WWE, they were trying different things at this time, this was a time when they said 'let's try to relaunch ECW, let's try different stuff.' I showed Vince an Onita Exploding Deathmatch and he said 'yeah, let's do it.' From there, they said 'get with Kevin Dunn and his team, let's get to work on it,'" Bauer said. "I wasn't the lead writer, I was just one of the writers in the room. ... Vince liked an idea, and now it's on someone else's plate, we'll circle back and that's the lead writer's job to communicate with [Kevin Dunn]. ... About 12, 14 days out we finally see the first photos of this thing being built and it's like 'oh, that's not an Exploding Deathmatch.' It was supposed to be Undertaker in one of these things and it turns out to be what you'd see out of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" or something."