Wrestling Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide Honored At Recent Wrestling Show

Superfan Vladimir Abouzeide never officially got his flowers from WWE, but another wrestling promotion was happy to honor him in-person while in New York City.

While Major League Wrestling presented Battle Riot IV at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY over the summer, the crew had cameras on hand to pay tribute to the love that Abouzeide has shown for professional wrestling over the years. A video honoring Abouzeide showed him with several stars over the years, including Shawn Michaels and Jeff Jarrett. It also featured narration from the voice of UFC, Eli Harris. Abouzeide was at ringside for the Battle Riot IV taping, and the crowd took a moment to chant his name while Sam Leterna presented him with "MLW 2022 King Of All Superfans" Award. Announcer Timothy Barr did the honors of helping to orchestrate an ovation for the man that everyone grew up seeing sitting front row at countless major wrestling shows and PPVs.

WWE originally filmed a "Superfan — The Story of Vladimir" documentary covering the fandom of Abouzeide and even released a trailer teasing for a release in the summer of 2021, but the company never put it on Peacock.

MLW just returned for a new season this past Thursday, beginning with Battle Riot IV. The episode featured a quick MLW World Championship fight with champion Alex Hammerstone before a 40-person battle royal took place. The match featured several surprises, including the return of several familiar faces, appearances from current Impact Wrestling stars, and even the presence of WWE's Karrion Kross and Scarlett.