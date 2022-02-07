The WWE documentary about “superfan” Vladimir Abouzeide is something that has still yet to be released by the company. ‘Superfan -The Story of Vladimir,’ was expected to be released in 2021, with a full trailer having been released for it but an update from PWInsider has given more details on WWE’s plans for this.

It was stated that there has not been any communication between WWE and Vladimir Abouzeide in several months now. There are no plans at this time for the release of the documentary. Even though it was originally set for the summer of last year. It was also noted that there are no plans for that to change soon. Unfortunately, that means fans could be waiting a lot longer to see this.

WWE typically releases documentaries around WrestleMania time, but it’s not known if this particular piece will be released as part of Mania season. Vladimir is intending to attend WrestleMania 38 this year, but that is something he is doing as a member of the WWE Universe. He bought his own ticket and hasn’t been flown in by the company.

Fans have voiced their desire to see the documentary on social media but it is still unknown when or if that will ever happen. The feature is set to focus solely on Vladimir’s life and will give fans an insight into his life and connection to the sport. He famously got into the ring during an installment of Piper’s Pit. During this segment, he named Hulk Hogan as the man that Piper should team with against Paul Orndorff and Harley Race.

The documentary is set to feature interviews with WWE Hall Of Famers Hulk Hogan, Shawn Michaels, and Jimmy Hart. Bruce Prichard is also set to be involved in the documentary, as well as other names. WWE spent two years putting it all together, even touching on the impact that COVID-19 had from a fan perspective.

