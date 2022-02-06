A new tweet by John Pollock of POST Wrestling might give fans some indication about where we are headed on “the road to WrestleMania”.

As seen below, during this past Friday’s WWE SmackDown, an advertisement for a March 27, 2022 house show promoted the following matches:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

* Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair

Of course, there is no word yet on if these or matches similar to them will take place at WrestleMania 38. However, it is likely the included stars will be working together in some capacity, as WrestleMania takes place only one weekend after this house show occurs.

Of course, Bobby Lashley is the current WWE Champion but it is definitely a possibility that “The All Mighty One” could lose the Title once again when he defends in The Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 19 in Saudi Arabia. He is set to defend the gold against Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, & Riddle.

Lesnar, the former WWE Champion before Lashley, has vowed to reclaim the Championship and go on to defend it in a title vs. title match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38. It was later noted by Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the feeling within creative that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon will make the call to go with the Title vs. Title match between Lesnar and Reigns, which explains why he put Lesnar in the Chamber.

Becky Lynch also has a roadblock on the way to possibly defending against Rhea Ripley and/or Bianca Belair. She is scheduled to defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Lita at Elimination Chamber on the same night Bobby Lashley defends.

Matches already confirmed for WrestleMania 38 include:

WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Stay tuned for updates on additional WrestleMania 38 matches.

You can see the post from Twitter below:

During SmackDown, the following matches were listed for the Toronto house show on 3/27: *Lashley vs. Rollins vs. Styles *Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) February 5, 2022

