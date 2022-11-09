Bobby Fish Confirms Reason Roderick Strong Joined The Undisputed Era

Bobby Fish reflected on the decision to add Roderick Strong to The Undisputed Era. The faction debuted at the end of "NXT" TakeOver: Brooklyn III back in August 2017. Initially, the group only featured Fish, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly. Strong wasn't added until the following year, after he turned on his tag team partner at the time, Pete Dunne, at TakeOver: New Orleans. Appearing on "MCW Backstage Pass," Fish confirmed the reason Strong ultimately joined the stable he had been feuding against.

"I tore my ACL, I don't remember when exactly chronologically, but when that happened, the discussion was, 'Okay, well we might add somebody so that you guys can just keep rolling,' and then I would do my rehab and everything. I'd still be in the picture, but they could have somebody to go out there and perform. We had joked like, 'Well, yeah, the only person that could be is Roddy.' We didn't know that's what they would do because he was one of our opponents in the first WarGames."

Today, Fish is a free agent, although he has been seen recently on Impact Wrestling. Cole and O'Reilly are now under contract with AEW, while Strong remains on the WWE roster.

Fish is gearing up for a pro boxing match in Dubai coming up on November 13. He claims to have signed a two-fight deal and his next bout may be contested under kickboxing or MMA rules.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "MCW Backstage Pass," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.