Bobby Fish Officially Announced For Huge Boxing Card

Bobby Fish is set to make a new kind of splash the next time he steps through the ropes. The former WWE and AEW star, whose real name is Robert Fish, has officially been announced as the surprise crossover star appearing on the upcoming Global Titans Fight Series boxing card next month.

The Emiratis promotion announced Thursday that Fish is scheduled to go head-to-head with boxer Boateng Prempeh in a match that will take place November 13 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Prempeh has two wins and three losses in his young boxing career, according to BoxRec. Both the Ghanian boxer's wins have come via knockout.

The announcement that Fish would take on Prempeh came after Global Titans repeatedly teased on social media that a competitor who is a "former WWE champion," a "former ROH champion," and a "former AEW star" would appear on the card. The company is promoting Fish as "the first pro wrestler since CM Punk to sign for a major combat sports organization."

The pay-per-view event, billed as the first in the "Global Titans Fight Night" series, is headlined by a matchup between legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather and Deji, a YouTuber-turned-boxer.

Fish has participated in combat fighting before, dipping his toe into the kickboxing world in the early 2010s. The former two-time "NXT" Tag Team Champion won his debut MMA match in 2010, defeating opponent Justin Pierpoint via knockout in the third round, according to a news release shared at the time by the pro wrestling organization Evolve.

Since leaving AEW once his contract expired in August, Fish has most recently appeared in Impact Wrestling.