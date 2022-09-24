Big Update On Bobby Fish's Post-AEW Plans

Fans were left wondering what the future held for Bobby Fish after it was announced a few weeks ago that his AEW contract would not be renewed. They got their answer last night.

Fish made his Impact Wrestling debut during the company's Victory Road event. After making his entrance to a roar of cheers, Fish got on the microphone.

"It seems as of late, I've been turned into a bit of a lightning rod, for controversy," Fish said, alluding to the recent comments he made about CM Punk after Punk's recent backstage altercation with The Elite. Fish said that "after 20 years, I'm not here for the bullsh*t. ... Impact can't fire me, I don't work here!"

Fish would be interrupted by Impact roster members Raj Singh and Mahabali Shera. Singh demanded respect from the fans because he "had a message."" Fish laughed him off, saying, "Am I supposed to know who you are? ... Furthermore, who is that [Shera]?" The altercation turned physical, with Fish coming out on top after wiping out Shera and making Singh tap out to a Fish Hook.

Fish joined AEW last year after he had been among the "NXT" talent that was released. In AEW, Fish aligned with former Undisputed Era partner Adam Cole and The Elite. From there, Kyle O'Reilly made his way to AEW and reformed reDRagon with Fish. After O'Reilly and Cole both suffered injuries, Fish didn't do much in AEW.