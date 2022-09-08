Backstage News On Bobby Fish's AEW Exit

Details on Bobby Fish's exit from AEW have surfaced. Fish's contract with the promotion recently expired and there will not be a renewal. Some were surprised to hear the news, feeling it was odd for AEW to lose a trio when the AEW World Trios Championship was just introduced. Fish had been aligned with longtime stablemates Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly.

Fightful Select is reporting that discussions were in place between Fish and AEW about a contract extension. The report notes that while there was some mutual interest in making a new deal, the two sides failed to come to an agreement financially. Another interesting thing to note is that AEW executives felt the two sides ended things on good terms before Fish started commenting on the CM Punk situation. Fish is good friends with The Young Bucks and challenged Punk to a fight. Fish also claimed he couldn't get a hold of Tony Khan to get approval for a kickboxing match when he was under contract with AEW.

It's been reported that Fish had issues with Punk, but it didn't play a role in negotiations between Fish and AEW fizzling out. It's been said that Fish's issues with Punk stem from not liking his attitude after their match on the October 27, 2021 episode of "Dynamite." With Paul "Triple H" Levesque at the helm of WWE creative as the Chief Content Officer, some believed that he might try to bring Fish back to the company. The report mentions that as of now, there's no word on WWE reaching out to Fish and he isn't currently factored into creative plans.