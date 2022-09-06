Bobby Fish Addresses Reports Of The Young Bucks Getting Physical With CM Punk And Ace Steel

Since the aftermath of AEW All Out's post-show media scrum, where CM Punk went off-the-cuff discussing issues in the company's locker room, the newly-crowned AEW World Champion has been receiving heat from several in the wrestling community, including a callout from one of his former locker roommates in AEW.

Bobby Fish challenged CM Punk to a shoot fight following reports that Punk and his good pal Ace Steel got into a backstage scuffle with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson). As a former member of The Undisputed Elite alongside Omega and the Jacksons, Fish went into detail about his relationship with The Bucks and how he would've acted had he been in the building the night of AEW All Out.

"On a very short list of people in this industry that I can say I genuinely love those guys, I love them, they're good people," Fish said during the latest episode of "The Undisputed Podcast." "They've got kids, they've got wives, they're god-fearing, good human beings. Would I stick up for them? Yes. But I was not there, so who actually knows. But yeah, let's f***ing go [CM Punk]."

The latest report on the situation states that Steel was "lucky to not be in jail" following the fight, with the reporting suggesting that he cracked Nick Jackson in the head with a chair while also biting Omega. These reports haven't been confirmed, but many believe the aftermath will lead to Steel no longer being a part of AEW.