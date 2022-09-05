CM Punk Blames AEW EVPs For Tainting Image Of Top Babyface

Last night, All Elite Wrestling crowned a new World Heavyweight Champion at "All Out" in Chicago, with CM Punk becoming the second two-time champion in company history after defeating Jon Moxley in the show's main event. However, the title was not the most talked about thing coming out of the pay-per-view, nor was the long-awaited return of MJF after the match.

All anyone is talking about is what Punk had to say during the "AEW All Out" post-show media scrum, where he verbally attacked "Hangman" Page, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Scott Colton aka Colt Cabana. Punk detailed his level of disdain for something The Elite allegedly said during an episode of "Being The Elite," suggesting the reason he's been getting such mixed reactions is because of their constant campaign to defend Cabana on their show.

"If you're an EVP, you don't try to middle your top babyface, trying to get your niche audience that's on the internet to hate him for some made-up bulls*** rumor," Punk said. "Really p***es me off, stepping on your own d*** trying to make money, sell tickets and fill arenas and these stupid guys think they are in Reseda [reference to PWG]."